Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

