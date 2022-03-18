Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

Semtech stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 815,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,855. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

