Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.
Semtech stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 815,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,855. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.