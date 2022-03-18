SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $45.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE:S opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

