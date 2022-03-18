SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SQL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.46 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44. SeqLL has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

