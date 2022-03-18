SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SeqLL (Get Rating)
SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeqLL (SQL)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.