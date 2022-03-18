Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

