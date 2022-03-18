Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

