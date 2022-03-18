Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

