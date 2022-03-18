Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.42

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $20.90. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 296 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135,673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 207,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

