Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 736,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,896. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.