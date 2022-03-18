Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 736,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,896. The firm has a market cap of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

