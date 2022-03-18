Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $957.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

