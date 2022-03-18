Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.
Shares of SCVL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $957.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
