Short Interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Decreases By 19.9%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,237.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 91,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 357,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,758. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

