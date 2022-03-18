Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 15.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 682.0 days.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00. Atos has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $76.79.

About Atos (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

