Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Drops By 16.9%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. Analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BBQ by 125.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBQ by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BBQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in BBQ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,699,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

