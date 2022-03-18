Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Decreases By 21.9%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BSKY opened at $9.71 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Sky Growth Partners (BSKY)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.