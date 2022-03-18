Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Decreases By 14.6%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

BRLT stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.