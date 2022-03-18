Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Declines By 21.5%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Digital Brands Group stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.
