Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Grows By 21.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,512. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

