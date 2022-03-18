Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Declines By 17.0%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EUXTF shares. Barclays started coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

