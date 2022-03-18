Short Interest in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 21.5%

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EzFill alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of EzFill in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

EzFill stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19. EzFill has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a current ratio of 22.77.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.