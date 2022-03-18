Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Increases By 20.2%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 10,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,405. Fastly has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,785 shares of company stock worth $1,019,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

