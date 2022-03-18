Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 19.2%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HKMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

