Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Decreases By 15.0%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $73.79.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

