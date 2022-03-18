Short Interest in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rises By 21.9%

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

