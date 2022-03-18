Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Declines By 20.0%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $18.92 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.