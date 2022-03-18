Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Grows By 19.8%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.48. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.11. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.