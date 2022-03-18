Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Drops By 21.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,914 shares of company stock worth $325,472 over the last ninety days. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 97,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The company has a market cap of $169 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

