Short Interest in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Increases By 16.7%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE SEE opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,856,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

