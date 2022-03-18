Short Interest in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Grows By 19.6%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 748,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $17,387,781. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $186.98. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

