Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Drops By 20.3%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,613,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,277,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.78.

Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

