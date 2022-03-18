Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Drops By 20.3%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,613,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,277,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.78.
Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
