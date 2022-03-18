Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 22.2%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Summit State Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Summit State Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

