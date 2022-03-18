Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Increases By 16.4%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of Vy Global Growth stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.79.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.