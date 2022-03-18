Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Decreases By 21.0%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 550,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.