Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Rises By 22.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,839,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,614.0 days.

YASKF opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $54.00.

About YASKAWA Electric (Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

