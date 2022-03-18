Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$1.70. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 54,320 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$276.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

