SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.65

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 24855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

