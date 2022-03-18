Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,054. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

