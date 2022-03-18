Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 185,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 74,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63.

