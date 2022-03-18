Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.