Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

