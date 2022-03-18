Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $45.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 92,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.31 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average is $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

