Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 10,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.