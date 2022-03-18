Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,452. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

