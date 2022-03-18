Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 1,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

