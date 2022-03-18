Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 505% compared to the average daily volume of 999 call options.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signify Health by 196.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 285,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signify Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 26,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 160.83.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

