Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.63. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 4 shares.

SLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

