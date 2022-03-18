Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.63. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 4 shares.
SLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
