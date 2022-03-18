Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($181.32) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €97.20 ($106.81) on Thursday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($58.24) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($168.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is €112.48 and its 200 day moving average is €128.30.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

