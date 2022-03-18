Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Cut to €115.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSLLF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SSLLF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 359. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

