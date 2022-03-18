SimpliFi Inc. Buys 325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 36,681,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,016,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

