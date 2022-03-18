Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.62. 13,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,609. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

