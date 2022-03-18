Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Acquires A$17,000.00 in Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Rating) insider Rimas Kairaitis bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,230.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sky Metals Company Profile

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

